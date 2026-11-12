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Grow a Garden Anubis Event: All New Seeds, Pets, Gear, and Cosmetics
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
The Anubis Event has introduced a new collection of seeds, pets, equipment, and cosmetics to Grow a Garden, giving Roblox players several Ancient Egypt-themed rewards to unlock. The first phase includes seven seeds, five pets, two event-specific tools, and a selection of decorative items available through the Anubis Coin Shop, Archaeology rewards, and special crates.