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Why Pochettino’s USMNT Exit Might Be Good For US Soccer
By Ian Nicholas Quillen, Contributor,3 days ago
ST. PAUL, MN - OCTOBER 6: Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the USA and Jesse Marsch, Head Coach of Canada congratulate one another after the match during a game between Canada and United States at Allianz Field on October 6, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images.