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Get ahead on holiday shopping at NEPA craft shows this weekend
By WVIA,3 days ago
Craft shows will open across the region this weekend, offering shoppers a chance to browse local vendors and find unique gifts for this holiday season. The Wyoming Valley Mall will host its Holiday Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with 130 participating local vendors set up in the indoor common areas. It’s the mall’s largest craft show to date since it began hosting them in December 2024.