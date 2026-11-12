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El-Sayed’s message to Trump: ‘There’s a lot we could work on’
3 days ago
Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., said Americans "temporarily" put their trust and hope in Democrats during the midterm elections, but if his party doesn't act boldly when it takes control of Congress, he is concerned they will lose that trust. The 42-year-old, seen as a progressive, said the voters were clear: Democrats need new leadership and an ambitious legislative agenda.
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