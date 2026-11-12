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Are Democrats really about to have a leadership fight after their historic election gains?
By Kevin Frey,3 days ago
It’s an old political adage: You can’t beat somebody with nobody. At the moment, that’s the big problem for the handful of Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, both new and incumbent, who are calling for fresh leaders in the House and Senate. It’s also a problem for the torrent of online commentators critical of the current Democratic leaders: Who exactly would replace them?