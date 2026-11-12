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norda’s Trail Team Capsule Puts Its Elite Athletes’ Hardrock Miles to Work
By Store,3 days ago
Norda is releasing its new Trail Team capsule, a four-piece collection shaped by the brand’s roster of elite trail runners. The pieces are built on years of feedback and real-world miles from athletes who train and race at the top of the sport. The capsule includes norda’s first-ever hydration vest, the Aura 12L, a limited Smoky Quartz version of its 055 racing shoe, and two team-inspired apparel pieces, the Luster Cap and the Podium Shirt.