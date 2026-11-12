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Jason Momoa Notches His 3rd Major Box Office Flop Following Supergirl's Historic Bomb
By Geraldo Amartey,3 days ago
Jason Momoa finally got to play his dream character, Lobo, in this summer's Supergirl, but the celebrations were cut short when the movie's box office results started trickling in. Supergirl flopped badly, becoming one of the lowest-grossing movies in DC history, and Momoa quietly moved on, choosing one of gaming's most iconic franchises for his next film. It looked like the perfect opportunity for Momoa to score a much-needed box office win. However, when the movie hit theaters, it could not fill cinema seats, handing the actor another significant flop.