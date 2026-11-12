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Midwest radio mainstay Brian Noonan to headline "Lucy's Comedy" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Friday
By Northern Public Radio,3 days ago
Radio host, podcaster and comic Brian Noonan will headline "Lucy's Comedy" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Friday night. Ahead of his show, I had a chance to chat with Noonan about his long career in radio, including stops at Midwest powerhouses WGN in Chicago and WTMJ in Milwaukee.