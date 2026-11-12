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Insatiable, irrepressible feral pigs snort on as Louisiana gets millions more to fight them
By MARGARET KATES,3 days ago
Louisiana has been given another $3 million to fight a problem that just keeps growing — the feral swine population. “They’re like bulldozers,” said Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. “Even if you wipe them out in one area, six months later another [pack] will move in.”
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