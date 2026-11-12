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Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Price Prediction: Bulls have reclaimed momentum, but Broadcom is still below longer-term trend
By Iris Coleman,3 days ago
Price action: the rebound is real, but not yet cleanly confirmed. Broadcom (AVGO) is trading at $351.53, up 2.74%, with the 24-hour range stretching from $342.14 to $360.05. That puts the stock just above its pivot point at $351.24 and close to the upper end of the recent range, which matters because the move is happening from a technically damaged base rather than from a fully repaired trend.