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Art Initiative at M.T. Allen Memorial Library Peachtree City Announces November-December Featured Exhibit
By The Citizen,3 days ago
Morgan Boszilkov, a local artist and spiritual coach, is the November-December featured artist for the Art Initiative at the M.T. Allen Memorial library, Peachtree City. Morgan is known for her nature-inspired paintings, ceramic art, and custom murals. Morgan’s mural work for Usher’s Atlanta home was featured in Architectural Digest. She...