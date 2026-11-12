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Kennedy Center plans Ticketmaster switch, raising conflict of interest concerns
By Anastasia Tsioulcas,3 days ago
Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors has been a fixture on the Washington, D.C., social calendar. Attendees at the annual December gala would be wined, dined and have an up-close glimpse of the honorees, who over the years included Fred Astaire, Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Crystal and Queen Latifah. Tickets were a hot item with high-level donors getting first dibs, which would have gone out in early summer.