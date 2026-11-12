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Trump proposed a 'secret weapon' to police colleges. It will soon become reality
By Cory Turner,3 days ago
Catch up on what you missed with our Education newsletter, sent weekly. The Trump administration has made many changes to education policy that are hard to miss: cutting the U.S. Education Department's workforce by roughly half, canceling research funding, uprooting special education staff, upending student civil rights protections, overhauling student loan repayment plans, scaling back graduate school loans — the list goes on.