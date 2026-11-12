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XRP sharks add 16.8K wallets as price nears critical $1 support: Can buyers defend it?
By Muriuki Lazaro,3 days ago
Large holders are rapidly accumulating Ripple [XRP] as price slides toward the $1 psychological level. Shark wallets, which hold 10K XRP tokens or above, have increased by over 16.81K over the last nine months, now at 343.5K. This growth is equivalent to 5.15%, indicating accumulation, but retailers are on the sidelines fearing the altcoin could dip below $1.