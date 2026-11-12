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Between Fences: The Mutz family’s legacy in Elizabethtown
By Brian Admin,3 days ago
RATON — The Mutz family has deep roots in Elizabethtown, where generations of the family were involved in businesses, ranching and the daily life of the Moreno Valley. Much of this history comes from an interview conducted Feb. 22, 2006, by Susan Hronich with Robert Mutz and Jenny Horner Mutz for the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Between Fences exhibition. Their recollections offer a glimpse into the people, work and changing landscape of the valley.