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Groundbreaking for High Falls State Park to take place next week
By WXXI News,3 days ago
The groundbreaking for the first phase of High Falls State Park will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, officials have confirmed. The first phase of park construction will be High Falls Terrace, overlooking the eastern edge of the gorge. The core of that project phase is the Heritage Walk and Memorial Wall, dedicated to the stories of those who migrated to the Rochester area, from Irish Americans to the Haudenosaunee nations.
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