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Georgia football faces Missouri as SEC race continues to shift
By Layla Nicholson,3 days ago
After a two-year hiatus following the SEC’s expansion and scheduling changes in 2024, No. 1 Georgia football will meet Missouri on Saturday in its second-to-last home game of the regular season at Sanford Stadium. With the SEC race entering its final stretch, the Bulldogs will look to strengthen their position near the top of the standings, while the Tigers have an opportunity to earn a major road victory and move closer to the conference leaders.