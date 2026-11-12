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STUDENT VOICES: UGA students discuss Georgia football as the regular season nears end
By Ainsley Lawson,3 days ago
With four national championship titles and 16 SEC championship game wins under their belts, it’s no surprise that the football team at the University of Georgia means a lot to students. Currently ranked No.1 in the nation and coming off back-to-back SEC championship game wins, Georgia football has proven that it is worthy of its fans’ loyalty.