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Numbers to know: Week 11
By Ben Kule,3 days ago
#0 Georgia edge rusher Gabe Harris Jr. Harris has shown significant improvement in an expanded role his senior season, and as of late has been turning his ability to pressure the quarterback and stifle rushers into stats. Harris recorded a sack against Vanderbilt, made quarterback Keelon Russell’s life difficult in a signature win over Alabama and tallied a season-high five tackles against Ole Miss. Coming off the bye week, Harris forced a fumble on a 10-yard sack against Florida, a play that earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Missouri has allowed the fewest sacks in the conference, a trend Harris will look to change on Saturday.