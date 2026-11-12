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A missing baby in SC was found buried alive and rescued. But why wasn’t an Amber Alert issued?
3 days ago
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE — Baby Koah Sharp was found buried under about a foot of loose earth in rural Lexington County a day after he was reportedly taken by his father. The county sheriff's department spent the day asking for help in finding the 11-month-old Koah, ultimately mounting a roughly 100-person search party. Authorities eventually found the site near Koah's paternal grandfather's house where the infant had been placed in a dog crate that was then wrapped in a towel and buried.