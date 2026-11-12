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Nexus Mods hiring for a Linux gaming specialist to work on their Vortex app
3 days ago
While their plans for a newer Nexus Mods app were shelved, they continue working on revamping Vortex and they want to get this popular mod manager on Linux. The Nexus Mods team emailed into GamingOnLinux to note the new role for a "Senior Desktop Engineer (Linux Gaming)". One key point is that you can work remotely but you need to be within the UK, as they said "We are unable to sponsor international visas at this time". So if you're in the UK and think you have what it takes to improve modding on Linux - maybe this is the job for you.