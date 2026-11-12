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Must Cs: Celtics complete 7-point possession during 16-0 run in Toronto
By Bill Sy,3 days ago
The Celtics were clutch when it mattered most, but they wouldn’t have gotten there without a pivotal first half run. On the second night of a back-to-back and without Paul George (illness), the Celtics fell into a trap game with home just a puddle jump away after a four-game road trip. After the high of Tuesday night’s blowout of the 76ers and arriving in Toronto at 4 am, Boston found themselves behind the 8-ball early in the game facing a 22-point deficit midway through the second quarter.