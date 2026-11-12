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‘Russell Brand: Open Secret’ documentary coming to Netflix tomorrow
By Ali Shutler,3 days ago
Netflix has confirmed a new Russell Brand documentary is coming to the platform after the comedian was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. On Monday (November 9), Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent assault.