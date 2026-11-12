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Alexander leads CSU Bakersfield against Western Illinois after 41-point game
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
LINE: Roadrunners -9.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Western Illinois after Jaden Alexander’s 41-point showing in CSU Bakersfield’s 91-80 win against the North Dakota State Bison. Western Illinois went 4-11 at home last season while going 5-26 overall. The Leathernecks averaged 64.9 points per game...