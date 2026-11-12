undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 4 UConn takes home win streak into matchup with Ohio State
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) at UConn Huskies (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Huskies face Ohio State. UConn finished 34-6 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.