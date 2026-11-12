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H-E-B’s Home for the Holidays returns Saturday, Nov. 14th, with free family fun
By Allison Miller,3 days ago
H-E-B is welcoming the holiday season with its annual Home for the Holidays celebration Saturday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event features Santa visits, letters to the North Pole, children’s crafts, local choir performances and food samples. Activities vary by store, with each location creating its own holiday theme.
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