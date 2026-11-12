undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington leads Western Michigan against Purdue Fort Wayne after 27-point game
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Jaylen Washington scored 27 points in Western Michigan’s 87-71 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels. Purdue Fort Wayne finished 17-15 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Mastodons averaged 13.8 assists per...