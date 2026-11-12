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St. Paul fire destroys building, displacing residents and reducing memories to rubble
By Ahmed Hassan,3 days ago
ListenSt. Paul fire destroys building, displacing residents and reducing memories to rubble. Paige Mackedanz moved into her apartment five months ago. Now, the building doesn’t exist. The 20-unit apartment building that caught fire Monday has already been demolished, leaving dozens of people displaced. Mackedanz is an assistant director of...