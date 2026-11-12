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Minneapolis City Council rejects interim police chief Bill Peterson's bid for permanent job
By Jon Collins,3 days ago
ListenMinneapolis City Council rejects interim police chief Bill Peterson's bid for permanent job. Eight members of the Minneapolis City Council voted against Bill Peterson’s nomination to be the permanent head of the city’s police department Thursday. Council members who voted against Peterson's bid cited problems with the Minneapolis...