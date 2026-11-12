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‘Blue Wave Dems Are Like Rats, Fleas, Cockroaches, and Other Pests’: Angry Tennessee Neighbor Puts Up Anti-Democrat Yard Signs After Midterms

By August,

3 days ago
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