undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Blue Wave Dems Are Like Rats, Fleas, Cockroaches, and Other Pests’: Angry Tennessee Neighbor Puts Up Anti-Democrat Yard Signs After Midterms
By August,3 days ago
This year’s midterm election results are the talk of every town across the country, with some residents raging over them a little more than others. One Tennessee resident, in particular, might have taken things a little too personally, judging by the signage they placed outside their home. Their neighbor, Reddit user Stoegie11, photographed the signs and shared them on r/pics, where thousands chimed in with their thoughts.
152