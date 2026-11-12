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A Substation Vote That Didn’t Happen, a Sculptor in a Fridge, and What Your House Is Worth
3 days ago
Charlie Spademan makes sculptures out of steel, resin and wood. One of his workspaces at Lackawanna Plaza used to haul refrigerated food. We visit the Montclair artist to hear how he helped create Hillside Sculpture Park, how he got his hands on slabs from a red oak that came down at Hillside School, and what happened when a late-night James Rosenquist installation at Disney ended with breakfast served by Goofy. Charlie also has some thoughts on what it takes for artists to keep working in the town they helped make worth wanting.