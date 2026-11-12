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Emile Heskey names Bayern Munich as ideal destination for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold while dreaming of Liverpool return and ruling out Man Utd switch
By Adhe Makayasa,3 days ago
Heskey feels a switch to the Allianz Arena would suit the England international if he leaves the Spanish capital, even though an Anfield reunion remains his personal preference. Having won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup under Gerard Houllier at Liverpool in 2000-01, the 62-cap ex-Three Lions forward closely follows his old club's former academy graduate. He believes competing for Germany's biggest side would allow the attack-minded full-back to thrive.