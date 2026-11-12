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Wyomissing Borough Council Adopts Redevelopment Overlay District
3 days ago
At its Nov. 10 Council Meeting, Wyomissing Borough Council voted to adopt revisions to its zoning ordinance modifying the C2 Overlay District to support the revitalization of aging commercial properties, including the Berkshire Mall area, by providing strategic flexibility for potential redevelopment. The district establishes a framework for future investment that prioritizes the Borough’s interest by preserving and improving the character and quality of life that residents value.