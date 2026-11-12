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Byron York | Trump Yields on Immigration Enforcement
By Signal Contributor,3 days ago
There has long been a deep divide between the parties on deportation policy. For many Republicans, if a person is in the United States illegally, in violation of federal immigration law, that’s enough for that person to be removed. For many Democrats, if that same person is in the country illegally, but — after committing the crime of entering illegally — has not committed any additional crimes, that person should be allowed to stay.