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Lizzy Kruger named a Vermont Outstanding Educator for 2026
By Tyler Cohen, Contributor,3 days ago
Charlotte Central School special educator Lizzy Kruger has been named a Vermont Outstanding Educator for 2026. Kruger is one of two recipients from the Champlain Valley School District to earn the award this year, receiving the recognition alongside Champlain Valley Union High librarian Katie Mack in a ceremony at the University of Vermont on Nov. 4.
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