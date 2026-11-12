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Looking ahead to the holidays at the Charlotte Food Shelf
By Katherine Arthaud, Food Shelf News,3 days ago
Okay, so November elections are in the rear-view mirror, and Halloween has come and gone, and now here we are looking ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas. President of the Charlotte Food Shelf Mike Yantachka reminds us that the Charlotte Food Shelf doesn’t want anyone to miss important annual celebrations for want of the culinary necessities which have become significantly pricier since last year.