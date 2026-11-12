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Discharged Army Soldier Allegedly Stole $81,000 From Veterans Group, Committed Stolen Valor
By Katherine Plummer,3 days ago
Authorities have accused a man who the U.S. Army dishonorably discharged of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a veterans' organization while pretending to be a decorated combat veteran. On Tuesday, Suffolk County, New York, prosecutors announced criminal charges against 58-year-old David Agtsteribbe for alleged false claims of having...