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Music of the New Nation with Ampersand at Eustis Estate to take place Nov. 15
3 days ago
Music of the New Nation with Ampersand at Eustis Estate to take place Nov. 15. Sunday, November 15, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. On the final day of Historic New England’s Myth & Memory: Stories of the American Revolution exhibition, we invite you to take a musical journey through the lives of everyday people on the home front as they navigated the challenges and sacrifices of the fight for independence. Traditional instruments like mandolin, bouzouki, hammered dulcimer, and penny whistles underscore the rich vocal harmonies of Ampersand as the trio explores the stirrings of revolution and the experiences of colonists from different walks of life. The program includes songs from soldiers on both sides of the conflict, a fiddle tune written by an enslaved person, and protest songs of the time.