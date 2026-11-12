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AI-ready or AI-risky? Why infrastructure determines the success of dealership automation
By Bryan Calloway,3 days ago
Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming automotive retail. From inventory management and pricing optimization to customer engagement and transaction processing, dealerships are investing in technologies designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate operations. Yet a divide is emerging. While some dealerships are successfully integrating AI into their operations, others are...