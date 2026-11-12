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Interpretation Theory Program to End After 25 Year Run
By Ellen Stewart,3 days ago
After 25 years, Swarthmore’s interpretation theory program (INTP) is closing its doors. At the end of the Spring 2027 semester, one final student will graduate with an honors interpretation theory minor and the program will terminate. The program provided students the option to take a series of five INTP-listed elective courses, across three different departments, as well as a co-taught capstone seminar with two professors.