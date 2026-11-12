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COP31: New Research Ties Extreme Weather and Mental Health Challenges in Africa
By Ignatius Banda,3 days ago
And as has come to be expected, humanitarian agencies have responded by providing essential emergency assistance such as food aid and other critical needs for affected communities amid increasingly dwindling funding. Amid those challenges, researchers are now calling for a shift in how African governments and aid agencies respond before...