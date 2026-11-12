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Housing, Medicaid and data centers among Kentucky Republicans' legislative priorities
By 91.7 WVXU,3 days ago
Housing, Medicaid and workforce development are top issues for Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders heading into the 2027 session. Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne joined a conversation Wednesday led by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Both are Republicans; their party currently holds the majority in both the House and the Senate.
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