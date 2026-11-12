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Democrats flip at least 27 seats in N.H. legislature and Executive Council
3 days ago
The Nov. 3 midterm elections shifted control of the New Hampshire State Senate, House of Representatives and Executive Council to Democrats, marking the first time since December 2020 that Democrats controlled all three bodies in the state. The State Senate shifted from a 16-8 Republican majority to a 15-9 Democratic majority; the State House shifted from a 222-178 Republican majority to a 269-87 Democratic majority, not including uncalled races; and the Executive Council flipped from a 4-1 Republican majority to a 5-0 Democratic majority. Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte won reelection in a race against former Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
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