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USD 253 board of education hears attendance presentation
By Hasina Shah,3 days ago
The USD 253 Board of Education heard a presentation on district-wide attendance at its meeting Wednesday evening. Presented to the board by student and family support liaison Patricia Reyes and assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and support services Sheryl Leeds, the presentation, Leeds said, covered the ways in which the district is actively trying to combat poor attendance in at-risk youth.