undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Matas Buzelis Takes Responsibility After Bulls’ Costly Spurs Collapse
By Edward Perovic,3 days ago
Matas Buzelis takes responsibility for the Chicago Bulls’ latest defeat, and he didn’t try to hide from his role in it. After the Bulls squandered a 22-point lead and lost 124-119 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the young forward put the blame squarely on himself. “That was our game to win. I feel like I lost that game for us,” Buzelis admitted afterward. His honesty stood out on a night when Chicago’s mistakes turned a promising performance into its eighth consecutive loss.