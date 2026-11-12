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Parkway Ford’s Fill a Ford and Angel Tree Campaign
By Geneva Wildcat,3 days ago
We’re now in the last leg of 2026 with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. Although this time of year is certainly considered to be the most joyous, it tends to be the most stressful, especially for those who have fallen on hard times. While some of us look forward to a season of shopping, gift-giving, and warmth, some families and individuals are wondering how they can put a smile on their child’s faces with a new toy or how they’re going to keep warm when the biting winter wind comes blowing through.