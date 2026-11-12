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Ohio man sentenced for pointing a laser at a flying aircraft
3 days ago
A 42-year-old Lucas County man has been sentenced to federal prison for flashing a laser pointer at an aircraft while in flight. Branden Jay Lounsbury, of Toledo, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp after pleading guilty in June to Aiming a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft or its Flight Path.
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