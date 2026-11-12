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Ohio trooper Vincent E. Greenwood selected 2026 Trooper of the Year for Canfield post
3 days ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Vincent E. Greenwood has been selected as the 2026 Trooper of the Year at the Canfield post. The selection of Greenwood is in recognition of outstanding service during 2026 at Canfield. Fellow officers stationed at Canfield, chose Greenwood based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
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