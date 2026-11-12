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Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Game 12 preview and discussion
By jondelong42,3 days ago
What: Charlotte Hornets (4-7) (1-3 away) at Phoenix Suns (4-6) (4-3 home) How to watch: Local TV (TV 64 in Charlotte), DAZN, NBA League Pass. Outfitting: Hornets–Association (white), Suns–Icon (pruple) Game Lines: Hornets +7.5, Hornets money line +194, O/U 213.5. Injuries:. Hornets: Moussa Diabate-probable (quad), Grant Williams-probable (hamstring),...