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National Native American Heritage Month
3 days ago
National Native American Heritage Month is observed in November to honor the history, cultures, traditions, and contributions of more than 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States. Originally called “American Indian Week” in October under President Ford in 1976, it became a full-month designation under President Bush in 1990. November is significant because it historically aligned with the end of the harvest season, which was a traditional time for tribal communities to gather, give thanks, and share resources, strengthening community bonds.